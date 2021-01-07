Comanche County residents line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COMMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Now that a vaccine for COVID-19 is more widely available, many are rushing to get vaccinated.

In Comanche County, those who qualify for the vaccine lined up today to receive the shot.

It was a busy day for health officials in Comanche County as a line of cars pulled in with relieved residents ready to receive the vaccine.

“I’m pretty excited they were able to come up with a vaccine this quick,” Joe Keifh, a resident of Lawton said. “With the number of cases that’s out there especially Oklahoma and being seventy years old, we would like to get protection as quickly as possible.”

Debra Johnson with the Comanche County Department of Health said having an organized plan was important in order to keep residents safe.

“We had scheduled for over sixteen hundred individuals,” Johnson said. “So knowing ahead of time we were going to have to have a plan that was organized as well as putting safety measures in place such as social distancing for those attending.”

Those who showed up to receive the vaccine followed a system that the Health Department put in place, and many said that process ran smoothly.

“We left individuals kind of waiting in their vehicle as opposed to standing outside,” Johnson said. “We would call them in according to the appointment slot grouping they were placed in or assigned to which were fifteen-minute blocks around the hour.”

Many in attendance were happy because some haven’t seen family members for months

“We were actually in Colorado last week and they said if you get on the county website you can sign up for shots in Elk City or Lawton,” Kiehf said. “We wanted to get some protection so we can see our kids and grandkids that we haven’t seen in about 10 months.”

The protection Comanche County residents are receiving from the vaccine is paired with a sigh of relief.