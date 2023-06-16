LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Emergency management personnel and residents alike continue to recover from a line of severe thunderstorms that produced multiple tornados in Comanche County, Oklahoma, on Thursday afternoon into the night.
On Thursday, June 15, 2023, from about 3:30 p.m. until about 11 p.m., several severe thunderstorms formed and impacted several Texoma counties, with counties north of the Red River receiving multiple severe storms.
Just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a Tornado Warning in Comanche County.
A confirmed tornado touched down in Lawton at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Lee Boulevard. Additionally, two more tornadoes were located in Comanche County, one about 2 miles west of Geronimo on Baseline Road and the other about 5 miles south of Geronimo on Highway 277.
According to officials with Comanche County — Lawton Emergency Management, emergency crews responded to 113 storm-related incidents in a two-hour span.
Officials said the storms caused minor damages to some structures, numerous downed powerlines, and multiple damages to cars from hail. A commercial strip mall also had a partial roof collapse.
As of 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night, emergency management officials have reported no injuries as a result of the storms.
Road crews with the City of Lawton, as well as Comanche County, continue to work to clear roadways of debris caused by the storms.
Emergency management officials reported that around 16,000 residents of Comanche County experienced a loss of power as a result of the storms. They said they expected services to be restored by late Thursday night.
Officials also said a structural collapse was reported at the 1900 Block of West Gore. Thankfully, officials with the Lawton Fire Department reported no injuries or significant damages.
Officials also reported that a downburst was reported at the intersection of 27th Street and Gore, with multiple lines and tree limbs down. They said that area has now been cleared.
Comanche County, as well as Cotton, Kiowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Stephens, and Tillman Counties, remained under a severe thunderstorm watch until 3 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information from Comanche County — Lawton Emergency Management becomes available.