Comanche County wreck sends two men to hospital

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
car accident

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with State Highway Patrol are investigating an accident with injuries that occurred on Monday at around 12:01 a.m. on SH7, near Trail Rd, about four miles east of Lawton.

Both vehicles were traveling westbound on SH7. Vehicle 1 was partially in the outside lane and was struck by vehicle 2.

Randy L. Clinton, 62, of Geronimo, OK was driving a John Deer Tractor. He was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center.

Clinton was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal and external injuries.

Shane M. Sawyers, 51, of Wilson OK, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado. He was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Sawyers was admitted in fair condition.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

"They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled ""They could be planning my funeral" - Lyft driver describes shooting"

KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KFDX 3 News at 10:00 p.m."

Popeye's chicken sandwich inspires Halloween costume

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeye's chicken sandwich inspires Halloween costume"

Nintendo releases new "ring fit adventure" game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nintendo releases new "ring fit adventure" game"

Clay county speed limit changes Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clay county speed limit changes Tuesday"

Experts say a child's first visit to an orthodontist should come at age 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Experts say a child's first visit to an orthodontist should come at age 7"

New medication offers postpartum depression relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "New medication offers postpartum depression relief"

Coach Caught Stealing Money From Players

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coach Caught Stealing Money From Players"

Baby dies in fire after children are left home alone

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baby dies in fire after children are left home alone"

Burk city commissioners vote down the ban of flavored e-cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burk city commissioners vote down the ban of flavored e-cigarettes"

What The Tech: new Facebook design

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: new Facebook design"

Vacant home of James Staley vandalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vacant home of James Staley vandalized"