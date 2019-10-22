Comanche County wreck sends two men to hospital

COMANCHE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with State Highway Patrol are investigating an accident with injuries that occurred on Monday at around 12:01 a.m. on SH7, near Trail Rd, about four miles east of Lawton.

Both vehicles were traveling westbound on SH7. Vehicle 1 was partially in the outside lane and was struck by vehicle 2.

Randy L. Clinton, 62, of Geronimo, OK was driving a John Deer Tractor. He was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center.

Clinton was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal and external injuries.

Shane M. Sawyers, 51, of Wilson OK, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado. He was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Sawyers was admitted in fair condition.