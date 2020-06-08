Comanche, Jackson, Stephens counties report slight increase in COVID-19 cases over weekend

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend in Comanche County on their official website Monday morning, bringing the total current case count for the county to 310.

The OSDH also reported seven new recoveries over the weekend for a total of 273, bringing the active case count in Comanche County to 34.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 7,150 on Sunday to 7,205 on Monday, an increase of 55 cases across the state.

No new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the state on Monday, keeping the total number of deaths in Oklahoma due to coronavirus at 348 so far.

A total of ten deaths have been reported in Oklahoma counties in our viewing area due to COVID-19, with three in Comanche County, two in Cotton County, three in Jackson County, one in Tillman County and one in Stephens County.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Please see the updating county numbers below. Note, numbers in bold reflect any changes to the numbers since Friday, June 5:



5 Confirmed Cases

2 Deaths

3 Recoveries

4 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

44 Confirmed Cases (3 New)

1 Death

38 Recoveries (1 New)

28 Confirmed Cases (1 New)

3 Deaths

22 Recoveries (2 New)

6 Confirmed Cases

0 Deaths

4 Recoveries

23 Confirmed Cases

1 Death

22 Recoveries (1 New)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

Wash your hands with soap and water

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Practice social distancing

Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites: