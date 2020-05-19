Comanche man spanks child with wooden back scratcher until it breaks, charged with child abuse

A Comanche man is behind bars in a Stephens County jail after police said he spanked a child so hard with a wooden back scratcher that it broke.

COMANCHE (KFDX/KJTL)— A Comanche man is behind bars in a Stephens County jail after police said he spanked a child so hard with a wooden back scratcher that it broke.

According to The Duncan Banner, based on court records, Ricky Leon Allen Jr., 36, is facing a child abuse charge and his bond is set to $100,000.

A Stephens County deputy responded to a call from a local hospital about a child abuse incident on May 12 around 2:40 p.m.

Deputies that arrived on scene said they found a 6-year-old child along with its mother. Officials said the mother told them that when she got home around 7:30 p.m., the child informed her of what happened.

Officials said the child told the mother they went to make a younger sibling a snack while Allen was asleep, and when he woke up and discovered what happened, he placed the child in the corner and spanked them with a wooden back scratcher until it broke leaving bright red welts on the child.

The child was taken to the hospital.

On May 14, around 10:29 a.m., deputies said they approached Allen at his home and asked if he would like to tell them what happened. That’s when officials said Allen immediately told them he spanked the child and left bruises.

Officials said Allen was arrested.

Allen is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing conference July 15 at 9 a.m.