Comanche Nation Casino hosts blood drive

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Nation Casino is partnering with with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host a blood drive in the casino’s parking lot on Monday.

As the Oklahoma Blood Institute sees a decline in donations amid the COVID-19 outbreak and with blood drives being postponed or canceled, donations are needed now more than ever.

Donors will receive a “Friends” themed t-shirt or mug with a 10$ Comanche credit certificate for when the casinos reopen.

The blood drive will be at the casino from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, April 27.