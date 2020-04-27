1  of  2
Breaking News
Local Texoman and Bahama Bucks owner loses battle with cancer Slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Comanche, Jackson, Stephens Co. over weekend
Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at Noon
1  of  12
Closings & Delays
Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Comanche Nation Casino hosts blood drive

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Nation Casino is partnering with with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to host a blood drive in the casino’s parking lot on Monday.

As the Oklahoma Blood Institute sees a decline in donations amid the COVID-19 outbreak and with blood drives being postponed or canceled, donations are needed now more than ever.

Donors will receive a “Friends” themed t-shirt or mug with a 10$ Comanche credit certificate for when the casinos reopen.

The blood drive will be at the casino from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Monday, April 27.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News