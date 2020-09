LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Nation Casino is partnering with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to provide free COVID-19 antibody tests for donors in an upcoming blood drive.

The blood drive will be held at Comanche Nation Casino on Monday, September 28, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

As an extra incentive, donors will receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, $10 Comanche Credit and a t-shirt or mug for donating, while supplies last.

