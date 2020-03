DEVOL, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Nation Entertainment announced Tuesday that beginning March 18, 2020, at 12 a.m. that the locations listed below will close, temporarily, due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns.

Comanche Red River Hotel and Casino, Devol, OK

Comanche Red River Travel Plaza, Devol, OK

Comanche Nation Casino, Lawton, OK

Comanche Star Casino, Walters, OK

Comanche Spur, Elgin, Ok

The locations will re-open on April 1, 2020, at 8 a.m.