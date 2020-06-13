Comanche Nation Casinos reopen for business following pandemic shutdown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a big day for Comanche Nation Casinos. After being shut down for three months, the Comanche Red River Casino in Devol and the Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton opened back up to the public this morning. They’re taking several precautions, like requiring a facemask while inside, but by the looks of it, that’s not stopping Texomans from hitting the slots.

“Were super excited, we’ve been waiting for this for a long time, and were happy to hear the bells and whistles,” CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment, Mia Tahdooahnippah said.

Tahdooahnippah said although they are open, they’re taking several safety precautions to ensure that those who walk through their doors are safe.

“One of the first major things, when you walk in the doors, is we ask you to have your temperature taken, it’s really easy you just walk right up to a little tripod camera, you walk right up to it and it scans your face and it tells you if you pass or you fail,” Tahdooahnippah said.

Other measures include, spacing players apart by at least one slot machine, and employees are constantly wiping down machines and other surfaces frequently and will even do it by request, and although the casino is open, not all of the amenities are available.

“Right now we just have our gaming tables open, our hotel, food, and beverage and table games are not open. We’re going to open next, we don’t have a date but we’re doing some next phase planning for those,” Tahdooahnippah said.

Tahdooahnippah said some of the guidelines in place could be permanent, like not allowing smoking inside, but she said, for now, they’re taking it day by day.

“We’re following the CDC guidelines on those and some of the recommendations of safety and so we’re just like the rest of the world, and we’re definitely learning all of this together,” Tahdooahnippah said.

Tahdooahnippah said the casino will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m., normally they are open 24 hours a day, but they are closing for a few hours to get some much-needed cleaning done