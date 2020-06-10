Comanche Nation Casinos reopen June 12

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Nation Entertainment will reopen its four Oklahoma casino properties beginning Friday, June 12.

Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton and Comanche Red River Casino in Devol will open at 8 a.m. Friday, June 12. Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin and Comanche Star Casino in Walters will resume normal operating hours at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively on Monday, June 15. The Comanche Travel Plazas and Quick Stops will also resume normal operating hours on June 15.

“The health and safety of our tribe members, our team members and our community has been our top priority,” said Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment. “We have made significant investments at all of our properties to ensure the health and safety of our team members and patrons. “We look forward to welcoming our customers back to our properties with new safety procedures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus as much as possible.”

Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River Casino will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m., and closed from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. for sanitizing protocols. Comanche Spur and Comanche Star will resume regular business hours. Comanche Red River’s hotel will remain closed until further notice.

Gaming machines, bars (without seating) and beverage delivery service will be open. Table games, food services, restaurants and casino shuttles will remain closed until further notice.

“We are opening every other gaming machine to maintain social distancing protocols,” said Tahdooahnippah. “All others will remain disabled until further notice. All staff members have been thoroughly trained on new operating procedures and are eager to welcome their customers back to Comanche Nation Entertainment properties.”

Among new protocols being implemented at Comanche Nation Entertainment properties in the first phase of reopenings are:

1. Both visitors and employees will receive a non-invasive thermal temperature screening upon entering CNE properties. Those with temperatures above 100 degrees will be offered a second screening prior to being directed to medical attention.

2. Both team members and guests will be required to wear face coverings. CNE will provide them to guests as requested while supplies last.

3. Sanitization stations will be offered throughout the properties for both guest and staff use.

4. All gaming machines will be sanitized regularly AND by request. High contact areas including cashier stations, bars and other countertops will be sanitized regularly and no-touch options for high traffic areas including restrooms have been installed throughout the properties.

5. Smoking, vaping and tobacco use are not allowed inside any CNE property under the first phase reopening protocol.

“Our new non-smoking protocol will be one of the biggest changes our guests will see at our properties,” said Tahdooahnippah. “This decision was not made lightly, but follows the guidelines that have been recommended by health experts to help prevent the spread of the disease.”

While future dates of subsequent opening phases have not been announced, Tahdooahnippah expects the majority of Comanche Nation Entertainment venues and services to be fully operational by the end of the year.

“We will closely consider state and CDC recommendations for the reopening of our hotel, restaurants, and other amenities in future phases,” she said. “Our priority will always be the health and safety of our guests, team members, and community. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for your patience and understanding during this time when so much remains unknown. We are looking forward to welcoming the community back to Comanche Nation Entertainment properties.”