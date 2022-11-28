COTTON/COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Nation Entertainment will be holding two vaccination clinics this week.

Comanche Nation Casino and Comanche Red River Hotel Casino are partnering with the Indian Health Service to hold Covid-19 Bivalent Booster and Flu Shot clinics.

The clinics are open to all Comanche Nation Entertainment team members and guests 12 and older. Guests 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent.

Comanche Red River in Devol will host its clinic on Monday, Nov. 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the hotel’s Warrior Room (the hotel conference room).

Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton will host its clinic on Friday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.mm in the administration building in the parking lot.

All participants are asked to wear a mask in the vaccination area and bring their vaccination card.