COMANCHE (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton and Comanche Red River in Devol will open Friday, May 29, at 8 a.m. according to officials with Geary Company.

Casinos will open from 8 a.m. to 4 a.m. and close for cleaning from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin will reopen on Monday, June 1 a 10 a.m. and Comanche Star Casino in Walters will reopen on June 1 at 11 a.m.

The casinos have been closed since March.