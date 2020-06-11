Comanche Nation enters new gaming contract with OK

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — In a press release Thursday the Comanche Nation announced that it has received approval from the US Department Of the Interior to enter into a new gaming compact with the State of Oklahoma.

According to the release, the compact covers Class III gaming at all Comanche Nation Entertainment properties, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps.

The press release stated, as part of the compact’s agreed-upon terms, the casino will be allowed to expand and build new casinos on the tribe’s historically-significant land in Grady, Cleveland and Love counties.

“This compact represents the best of the Comanche people – being a good neighbor, reciprocating back to our people and the communities in which we live; honoring the past while looking ahead to a brighter future for all,” said Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson, Sr. “It will modernize gaming in Oklahoma and makes clear that tribal sovereignty is paramount in Oklahoma and nationally. This is what the Oklahoma citizens envisioned back in 2004 when they voted unanimously that the gaming industry would be beneficial for the state, tribes, nations and townships.”

Comanche Nation Entertainment will reopen its Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton and Comanche Red River Casino in Devol this Friday, June 12 at 8 a.m. Comanche Spur Casino in Elgin and Comanche Star Casino in Walters will resume normal operating hours at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively on Monday, June 15.

The Comanche Travel Plaza in Devol will also open June 15.

For more information on Comanche Nation Entertainment properties, visit www.comanchenationentertainment.com or follow the company on Facebook.