Comanche Nation Entertainment helps bring water to Tillman County residents, businesses

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) – Comanche Nation Entertainment and the Comanche Nation Tribe are helping to replace and update outdated water pipes and systems throughout the Tillman County for residents and businesses.

This is all possible through a partnership with Tillman County Rural Water.

The two companies donated $828,000 for the upgrades in addition to staff time for the project management.

The project includes the installation of approximately 6 to 8 miles of new water lines, which will increase water flow from 120 gallons per minute to 200 gallons per minute.

The county’s water station and SCADA system, which allows the county to monitor toxin and chemical levels, were both also upgraded.

“All of these upgrades help provide healthy and clean water to the county, quicker than it could before,” Comanche Nation Capital Improvement Director Louie McCarthy said. “Residents will also have better fire suppression capabilities at their homes and businesses, meaning water from the fire hydrants can be delivered faster and in higher quantities to combat fires.”

Comanche Nation Entertainment operates two of its most popular properties in Tillman County: Comanche Red River Hotel & Casino and a Comanche Nation Travel Plaza, both in Devol.

The Comanche Nation Tribe owns approximately 1,000 acres in the county.

“This project wouldn’t have been possible without the positive working partnership Comanche Nation has with Tillman County Rural Water,” CEO of Comanche Nation Entertainment Mia Tahdooahnippah said. “We appreciate their commitment to help improve the water systems, lines and quality for their residents.

Tahdooahnippah said the water upgrades will provide the Comanche Nation with economic development opportunities in Tillman county.

“They were necessary for our tribe to expand and also provide expanded capacity and fire suppression capabilities for residents and businesses,” Tahdooahnippah said. “It is one more way that Comanche Nation gives back to our communities. Everyone in Tillman County will now have increased access to water with cleaner water delivered faster. It is good for everyone.”