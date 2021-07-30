Comanche Nation Entertainment raises minimum wage for all team members

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Nation Entertainment announced it will be increasing the minimum hourly wages for all team members to at least $12 per hour in a press release on Thursday, July 29. The increase will be effective for all current and future team members beginning August 24.

Comanche Nation Entertainment is based in Lawton and operates four casinos, a hotel, travel plazas and smoke shops in Lawton, Devol, Elgin and Walters with new properties under construction in Cache and Devol.

“Raising our entire wage scale is not something we had to do, but something we knew would make a positive impact on the lives of our team members and their families,” Jack Crane, COO of Comanche Nation Entertainment, said. “The Comanche Nation is known as a leader, with family among its top priorities. This investment demonstrates our leadership in the gaming and entertainment industry, and a direct benefit to our team members and their families.”

Previously, starting wages at Comanche Nation Entertainment properties were $9 per hour. Crane said the company wanted to thank existing team members for their dedication to the company, and attract top prospects for new team members with an overall work experience unlike any other in Oklahoma.

“We appreciate our team members’ commitment to our company, and want to demonstrate our continued commitment to them,” Crane said. “Our mission is to create a fun and exciting environment for both our guests and our team members. We treat our team like family, and appreciate their efforts to create the best gaming and entertainment properties in Oklahoma.”

Comanche Nation Entertainment employs nearly 650 people throughout its properties, and nearly all will be positively affected by the wage increase. It is hiring for approximately 30 positions, all of which will start at a minimum $12 per hour.

The company is also planning a hiring fair in the fall for its newest property in Cache.