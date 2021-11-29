Comanche Nation Entertainment team members to receive weekly gas benefits

DEVOL, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — On Monday, Comanche Nation Entertainment announced team members will be receiving a weekly gas credit beginning December 15.

All team members of Comanche Red River Hotel Casino and Comanche War Pony Casino will receive $25 in gas credits for Comanche Travel Plaza gas station.

“As our company grows, we have an even greater need to attract and retain top talent at all of our properties,” COO of Comanche Nation Entertainment Jack Crane said. “Red River and War Pony are both in unique locations in Devol, where our team members are driving an average of 20-40 miles to get to work every day, and we don’t want that to be an expense they have to consider when deciding to join the team at this beautiful property.”

Crane said the company made it easy as pie for team members to cash in their $25 credit by just showing their ID at the Travel Plaza.

In July, the company announced it would be increasing its hourly wage for all of its four properties in Oklahoma to a minimum of $12 per hour and began offering daily meals to team members.

