Comanche Red River Hotel and Casino offering walk-in vaccine clinic

COTTON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re still looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the Comanche Red River Hotel and Casino Friday, April 23.

Comanche is hosting the walk-in vaccine clinic this from 4 to 6 p-m.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna shot will be offered at this clinic.

The clinic is open to anyone in Oklahoma and Texas, who are at least 16 years old.

Anyone who is under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them.

The clinic is available in the Warrior Room inside the hotel.

If you have any questions, you can call the Cotton County Health Department.