Comanche Red River postpones reopening

DEVOL (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Red River Hotel and Casino officials have postponed their reopening.

In a post from the Comanche Red river Hotel Casino Facebook page, officials stated they are “using this vital time to double-disinfect everything in sight to make sure good, clean fun can be had by all.”

“We’re still working closely with local leaders to find the best timing to offer you the safe, exciting casino experience you deserve,” the post states. “For now, hold your loved ones close, and continue to practice safe wellness precautions.”