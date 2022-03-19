DEVOL, Oklahoma (KFDX/KJTL) — Comanche Nation Entertainment welcomed a new member to its family for the first time in 14 years!

Comanche War Pony Casino’s grand opening took place Saturday in Devol, Oklahoma and is the first of two new properties that will open this year. The casino features 250 top-of-the-line gaming machines, many of which are not available at any other casino in Oklahoma. A

Among the new machines available are the Vault, Gold Hills Lucky Mule, digital craps machines, electronic roulette, and Cashnado.

The casino is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

