WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Continuing a trend that has developed in recent years in Wichita Falls, city officials have announced yet another major stand-up comedian will be performing in the city’s Memorial Auditorium.

Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer with the City of Wichita Falls, announced on Tuesday, October 3, that Leanne Morgan will be bringing her “Just Getting Started” tour to the Memorial Auditorium in Wichita Falls.

Morgan is set to perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. Once available, tickets can be purchased on the MPEC’s website or at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office located in the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.

Morgan’s first Netflix special, I’m Every Woman, has received critical acclaim following its release on April 11, 2023. It is currently available for viewing on Netflix for subscribers.

According to a press release from the City of Wichita Falls, Morgan has played to a bevy of sold-out crowds on her “Just Getting Started” tour across the country. She just added 27 shows in new markets, including Wichita Falls.

“Her act resonates with men and women of all ages from all walks of life around the world,” city officials said in a press release. “A respite for those exhausted by an entertainment landscape that often celebrates youth over substance, Morgan is a shining example that life is meaningful and vibrant at any age, and with age comes wisdom and a wicked sense of humor.”