WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the invasion continues, many are pleading for the safety of millions of Ukrainians, and for Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp, one member of Ukrainian Parliament makes all of this hit closer to home.

It was a future leaders exchange program just about two decades ago that created this bond that now has Beauchamp glued to the news on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I knew she would be special, she was destined to be something big,” Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said.

Halyna Yanchenko, a current member of Ukrainian Parliament, once lived here in Wichita County with Beauchamp and family.

“Gosh, I just remember nights, we would stay up until two, three o’clock in the morning and she would teach me about global politics, as a 16-year-old. She was already so intuned with things,” Beauchamp said.

A part of a U.S. State Department program with former soviet countries, the then-high schooler from Ukraine got her first taste of local politics and United States culture right here in Texoma.

“For her birthday party, we did a 60s theme and everybody dressed, she went to prom, she was every bit of fun loving child that got involved in everything America. She had the same level or pride for her country that we do here for not only our country, but also our state in particular, and she wanted to make a difference,” Beauchamp said.

Upon returning to Ukraine she set out to do just that.

“And she was doing that, she had taken what she learned starting right here at the Wichita County Courthouse in teen court and taking it back to her country and being elected to parliament and was making a difference,” Beauchamp said.

But after Russian invasions and seeing Yanchenko’s plea for help for Ukrainian citizens on national television, the Beauchamps are worried for someone they still consider a daughter.

“As really, her dad her in America, it hurts. It’s frightening to hear the stories and see the messages, the little snippet messages we’re getting and seeing the pain and anguish they’re going through with her two little children and putting them to bed and hearing bombs go off around them,” Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp hopes to see more steps taken by the U.S. government to aid Ukraine in the coming days as the conflict doesn’t feel thousands of miles away for some.

“We have a lot of success stories and she was our shining star. She was, is, doing exactly what she was brought here to do and it hits home, it’s not a world away. It affects people that were here in our community, even though the bombs are dropping thousands of miles away the bombs are essentially dropping on us, too,” Beauchamp said.

Beauchamp says they’ve continued contact with Halyna since this all began. Follow Halyna’s Facebook page for updates.