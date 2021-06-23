Wichita Co. Commissioner Watts facing more serious DWI charge

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Commissioner Jeff Watts is now facing a more serious DWI charge, according to court documents.

When Watts was arrested in February he was charged with a Class B misdemeanor DWI, first offense.

Special Prosecutor Gina Morgan has filed court documents to change the charge to a Class A misdemeanor charge which applies to blood alcohol concentration of .15 or more.

The precinct four commissioner was arrested after allegedly hitting a post pulling into the Wichita County Annex north of Electra.

At the crash scene, a DPS trooper said there was a strong odor of alcohol in the cab and open beer cans. The trooper says Watts had alcohol on his breath and his speech was slurred.

If convicted under this new charge, watts could face up to a year in jail and have his driver’s license suspended for up to two years. He could also have to pay a fine up to $4,000.