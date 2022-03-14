WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As we saw it play out with the last election here in Wichita County, redistricting and new voting equipment forced some later results than usual.

But many didn’t see the work going on behind the scenes, as members of the Wichita County Republican and Democratic parties pitched in about 30 hours of non-stop work to get those results finalized.

Judge Woody Gossom said he finally got a message around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, that this group, including republican chair Annette Barfield and democratic chair Luis Serna-Martinez, successfully joined forces to help get this done.

“Sitting side by side doing it, party was not the thing, how to make a good election, and really the problems we were having were with more of the republican primary but democratic chair stayed right there and helped wherever he could and was right there it was a good team effort,” Gossom said. “They were at it for better than 30 hours, couldn’t ask for more out of the people who took the commitment and that sense of being in charge and being responsible for the election.”

To hear Gossom explain why Wichita County election results were delayed click here.

Also at commissioners court, kids from the Camp Fire program stopped by ahead of Absolutely Incredible Kids Day!

The youngsters visited with Judge Gossom and the rest of the commissioners to recognize them before this important day.

Absolutely Incredible Kids Day is a national push on the third Thursday of every March, to write a letter or tell a young person in your life just how incredible they are!

Camp Fire President and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Watts wants to help share the good they do for more than 100 kids in our community.

“It’s a real good program and everybody needs the program. Everybody needs the encouragement and we have about 100 kids a day in our after-school program where they look forward to these types of events where they get encouraged from community, people and it’s just a great opportunity for those kids that participate,” Watts said.

Click here for more information.