Commissioners unanimously declare Clay Co. Second Amendment Sanctuary

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Clay County Commissioners court has unanimously approved Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons’ request for a resolution declaring Clay County a Second Amendment Sanctuary City.

Commissioner’s court was called to order Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.

Among the items discussed was the possibility of Clay County becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

Lemons requested the resolution to be put on the agenda for Monday.

The resolution is a symbolic way for Clay County commissioners to declare support for the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution protecting citizen’s right to keep and bear arms.

This comes as more politicians call for stricter gun laws ahead of the November 2020 election.