Committee formed to find new MSU President

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 12-member committee has been formed to help identify candidates to be the next president of Midwestern State University.

They’ll also assist with initial screenings and ensure their respective constituency groups are kept updated on the progress of the search.

Candidate recommendations will be forwarded to the Chancellor and the Board to make the final appointment of President.

The committee is made up of MSU students, donors and faculty: