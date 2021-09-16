Committee formed to find new MSU President

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 12-member committee has been formed to help identify candidates to be the next president of Midwestern State University.
They’ll also assist with initial screenings and ensure their respective constituency groups are kept updated on the progress of the search.
Candidate recommendations will be forwarded to the Chancellor and the Board to make the final appointment of President.
The committee is made up of MSU students, donors and faculty:
- Glenn Barham — MSU Texas alumnus; Chairman, MSU Texas Comprehensive Campaign Committee; President, Sheppard Air Force Base Military Affairs Committee; Former Mayor, City of Wichita Falls; Former Wichita Falls Police Officer; Wichita Falls
- Jeff Dillard — MSU Texas donor and Wichita Falls native; President, Cobra Oil & Gas Corporation; Founding Principal, Tailwind Advisors, LP; Fort Worth
- Tony Fidelie — Former Regent, MSU Texas; Partner, Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott, LLP; Texas Tech University School of Law and Rawls College of Business alumnus; MSU Texas alumnus; Wichita Falls
- Reagan Foster — Assistant Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Development/Community Outreach; Staff Senate Chairwoman, MSU Texas; MSU Texas alumna; Wichita Falls
- Karen Moriarty — DNP, APRN, FNP-BC Chairperson, Faculty Senate, MSU Texas; Associate Professor, Wilson School of Nursing, MSU Texas; Wichita Falls
- Oku Okeke — Former Regent, MSU Texas; Customer Service/Facilities Manager, Pratt & Whitney Canada; MSU Texas alumnus; Wichita Falls
- Austin Strode — President, Student Government Association, MSU Texas; Student, MSU Texas; Wichita Falls
- Shelley Sweatt, Ed.D. — Former Regent, MSU Texas; President and CEO, The Priddy Foundation; Texas Tech University alumna; Wichita Falls
- Sam Watson, Ph.D. — Dean and Professor, Prothro-Yeager College of Humanities and Social Sciences, MSU Texas; Wichita Falls