Communities In Schools to host fundraiser ahead of school year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — This week the KFDX team is hosting a Communities In School fundraising event to assist the organization ahead of the new school year.

The nonprofit works within local schools to help at-risk students stay in school and guide them to success.

Site Coordinator at Hirschi High School Nanette Trotman says she hopes to see C.I.S in more schools for years to come because it has a positive impact on every life it touches.

Setting students up for success in life is a job most important to those at communities in school because they want to help those children who need it most.

“We do so much work, we don’t know the effect that it has on the students and when I get that message saying, thank you, you’re always there, I appreciate everything that you do, it brings me back joy that I’m actually making a difference on campus it gives me that reassurance that I’m doing something right,” Trotman said.

Trotman has been a C.I.S Site Coordinator at Hirschi High School for the past six years and in her time there she’s left a lasting impact on many, like former student Lillian Jeter.

“When I first hit my adult life and I needed advice I was like, who’s going to tell me some honesty and who’s going to give me what I really need to hear and it was Ms. T because she didn’t leave after high school she’s still there,” Jeter said.

The program which doesn’t stop after students graduate, empowers them to achieve in life while surrounding them with community support. Trotman says seeing how useful this program is in the life of students inspires her every day.

“It’s very important and sometimes it’s life-changing to have that one reliable resource, partner, that individual support anything could happen,” Trotman said.

And students also recognize how vital this resource is in their schools.

“There’s a lot of resources out in the world for adults, there’s not many for children. There’s not many resources for the younger community to actually have for themselves that doesn’t have to go through mom, doesn’t have to go through somebody else,” Jeter said.

Fundraisers and partnerships with local Wichita Falls organizations is what makes all they do possible.

“Communities in school is a needed resource in the school you know we’re funded by T.E.A and local funding and we do have a fundraiser every year so it’s very important to keep C.I.S in the schools,” Trotman said.

Trotman says with the new school year just days away she’s ready to be back in the classrooms doing the much-needed work.

“I’m excited I get to see their expressions, their smiles on their face or disappointment on their face, that’s the thing I’m excited about is getting those relationships back with the students,” Trotman said.

C.I.S continues to shape the lives of the youth one day at a time.

Trotman also shared that she wants to see the C.I.S outreach grow to reach those more rural areas.

Tuesday, August 10, the C.I.S team will have a tent at Market Street where they will be taking donations and our KFDX team will also be there.