WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crowds geared up in green flowed through downtown Wichita Falls once again, as the return of the St. Patty’s block party did not disappoint.

“We both work for the school district, we just started spring break, so we came out here when it first started, and it’s only like 8 bucks,” Kevin Brown, a resident attending the celebration, said. “And the kids have just been playing the whole time, loving it. It’s just perfect.”

There is certainly plenty to do for the kids because Crashworks teamed up with Downtown Wichita Falls Development after having their doors closed for so long during the pandemic.

“We have really missed being out and being involved and getting to do stuff with families, and the weather has been fantastic and just excited to be back at St. Pat’s and being able to do downtown events,” Crashworks owner Shauna Larocque said. “This has been really great.”

There’s also plenty to do for the adults, with a drink station and live music throughout the day.

Local bands got a thrill performing in front of their home crowd, especially Window Shop out of San Marcos, which has two Rider High School graduates – Aiden Potter and Kevin Schultz.

“My parents generally don’t ever get to come out to our shows, so this was like the first show like them and my grandma got to see,” Schultz said.

“It’s really cool playing out here for this large group of people; it’s just really cool seeing all these people,” Potter said. “Him and I are from here, so we know a lot of people out there; my grandparents and great uncle are out there. It’s really cool seeing everyone out there.”

The St. Patty’s Day block party provided so many around Texoma the oppurtunity to get out and enjoy these block parties that so many have missed.

“The last two years have been tough on everybody; working in the schools, you see a lot of ups and downs, and to have everybody out here smiling and having a great time, it’s just really special, and I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Brown said. “Me and my family are just so happy to be able to come back out and feel safe again. It’s just perfect – it really is.”