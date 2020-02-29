Community celebrates while teasing Janice Sons at retirement roast

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls community came together to tease and celebrate a long time Justice of the Peace after she retired in December 2019.

Janice Sons spent more than 30 years as the Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 1.

During her illustrious career, Sons married more than 20,000 couples.

Earlier Saturday night at the Forum people gathered for a fun night to roast but also celebrate Sons including Texoma you remember her, the lovely Gwyn Bevel!

Sons said the celebration was so wonderful and that she’s really enjoying retirement.

“My retirement is super,” Sons said. “It’s so much fun to have those two-hour lunches, three-hour lunch hours. Me and my recliner are great friends. I get to do want to. It’s marvelous. It’s just marvelous, but I’m grateful for the 30 years I was in office. What a great blessed life I’ve lived.

Former Precinct 1 Place 2 Justice of the Peace Mike Little, who is also running for constable, is holding Sons’ place for the rest of her term.