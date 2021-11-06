Community comes out to ‘Run for a Claus’ at Christmas Magic 5K

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bright and early Saturday morning before heading to Christmas Magic at the MPEC, community members were running for a “Claus” in the Santa 5K Fun Run.

Participants ran downtown. Some were dressed up, and KFDX’s very own Tobin McDuff emceed the event.

After the run, many parents decided to bring their little ones to enjoy some cookies with Santa Claus himself.

Junior League of Wichita Falls’ President Jennifer Moser said being able to see the community take part in every aspect of Christmas Magic is what the event is all about.

“It’s unbelievable to see our community come out and support us,” Moser said. “This is our 40th year to have an event that has been long-standing that we’ve been able to do good for our community, to bring all this monetary funds back in to us, and then we turn around and give it right back to the community. It’s just an amazing feeling.”

Christmas Magic has had over one thousand attendees, and proceeds from ticket sales will go to many non-profits in the area.