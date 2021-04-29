Community comes together to help Archer City boy bitten by rattlesnake

ARCHER CO., TX (KFDX/KJTL) — The Archer City community is coming together to gather donations after a little boy was reportedly bitten by a rattlesnake.

Vice President of First State Bank David W. Parkey posted on Facebook that second-grader, Kalan Stephens was bitten by a rattlesnake on Monday. That night his sister was playing in a softball game between Archer City and Petrolia. He is currently at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth for further treatment.

You can help Kalan by donating to an account that has been set up at First State Bank. Any of the seven branches in the area are excepting donations.

You can also Venmo your donations to @superdave9.