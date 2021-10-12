Community comes together to pay for abused cat’s amputation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks over at the Wichita County Humane Society have had their hands full after finding quite the surprise at the front gate Monday morning.

Executive Director Cheryl Heineken said they discovered a box with an injured cat inside, along with a note.

“The cat’s leg was broken. He was thrown off a two-story balcony,” Heineken said.

A case of abuse hard to read about, and even more gut-wrenching to see.

Officials said the cat’s owner wrote she was turning over her cat, Simba, to the humane society because she was escaping from her own abuse from the same man, and the safe place she was checking into did not take pets.

“She had to leave. She couldn’t stay at the place she stayed, so yeah, she absolutely did the right thing,” Heineken said.

The owner left Simba’s medical records with him which showed this was not the animal’s first injury.

After an examination, Heineken and her team decided that the leg would have to be amputated, a costly procedure.

That’s when Heineken turned to social media for help, asking for donations to help cover the $500 surgery. She said she was blown away when she exceeded that goal by more than double, raising $1,220 in less than 24 hours.

“I think he pulled at the heartstrings because both the owner and Simba needed help. It wasn’t just the cat involved, and we want to make sure that his previous owner knows that he’s okay, and we’re grateful that she is safe,” Heineken said.

While the alleged abuser has not been charged with animal cruelty, Sergeant Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department said an offense like this isn’t taken lightly.

“You definitely can get some serious jail time, class A misdemeanor. That gets you at least a year in jail, and it would depend on how many animals, what the severity of the injuries to the animal, what kind of abuse or neglect is going on,” Eipper said.

Heinekin said now that Simba is in recovery, the next step is getting him a new furever home.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting Simba or other animals at the humane society, click here.