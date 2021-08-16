Community to come together to support family while father recovers from COVID

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A benefit is coming together to support a Texoma family while a father of four is in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

Robert Cummings was admitted to the hospital in July with COVID-19 and has been on a ventilator.

A benefit will be held to honor the family of Robert Cummings as he continues to fight the virus in the hospital.

Cummings is the sole income earner for the family with four small children. Cummings disability insurance will not cover the long-term care he will need according to the Facebook event page.

The benefit will be held on August 20, 2021, starting at 6 p.m. at the Elk’s Lodge located at 4205 Seymour Highway in Wichita Falls. It will be a night of dancing, good food, and a silent auction. Music will be provided by TNT entertainment.

Donations for food will be accepted at the door.