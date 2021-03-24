Community donations can help Salvation Army in its mission to do ‘the most good’

Another non-profit organization that has been servicing Wichita Falls residents for more than 100 years said they too are feeling the effects of COVID-19.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another non-profit organization that has been servicing Wichita Falls residents for more than 100 years said they too are feeling the effects of COVID-19.

We have yet another Helping the Helpers.

Sgt. Toby Romack said since the beginning of the pandemic services at the Salvation Army have tripled, now they hope the community will help them to continue meeting those needs.

Kurtis Chandler said he got tired of living in alleys and that is why he started to take advantage of the services offered by the Salvation Army.

“I was homeless on the streets and I came to do services,” Chandler said. “I started out as a bell ringer in November and just got on the program extended-stay program here and it’s been a blessing.”

The pandemic has caused quite a setback for numerous nonprofits and Romack said the Salvation Army is no exception.

“We have seen an unprecedented amount of people coming to us whether it’s financial help, social services, food, clothing, furniture whatever it might be,” Romack said.

“People are hurting, people are out there whether they are homeless or whether they are just needing assistance with their bills or whatever those monetary donations keep people going, they put people’s heads above water,” Chandler said.

Chandler said, in addition to his own, he has seen so many lives change through the work the Salvation Army does.

“Those monetary donations create an environment that allows people to succeed,” Chandler said. “I’ve been able to apply for jobs, I’m waiting on some paperwork to come back and I’ll have a job. We’re to save money and be accountable and the end goal is to transition from here into the real world without falling back.”

Romack said the Salvation Army is here for long-term recovery.

“It is so vitally important that we have the community’s help, that’s our only source of income besides foundations that help us generously,” Romack said.

And hopes with the continued support of the community they can keep doing the most good.

If you’d like to assist the Salvation Army to continue its mission you can donate online or you can visit and donate in person.

To see the nonprofits previously featured in Helping the Helpers, follow this link.