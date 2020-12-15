WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For decades Wichita County foster kids have woken up on Christmas morning with presents under the tree thanks to this community’s generosity.

Even in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic, the tradition continues in 2020.

A representative from 2Ingage said there have been a lot more kids in care than normal this year and that gave volunteers extra motivation to make sure they have a very merry Christmas.

“Normally our community is really good about donating to our kiddos,” 2Ingage Permanency Supervisor Cici Sharp said.

On Christmas morning, 300 foster children from Wichita County will have gifts from Santa, a bag filled with toys, packed with a whole lot of love.

“With COVID-19 it has been a rash of kiddos coming into care so making sure these kids have Christmas gifts has been really important to us,” Sharp said.

2Ingage brings the ​Texas Family Initiative and ​New Horizons together to serve vulnerable children and families.

Permanency Supervisor Cici Sharp believes the non-profit has seen an uptick in kids in need because of the pandemic.

Despite the many setbacks COVID-19 has presented this year, both Sharp and David Collins with the Wichita County Child Welfare Board said Wichita County as always, stepped up.

“The one thing that has remained constant is the commitment from the community to make a lot of this happen and we couldn’t do it without them,” Collins said.

Though donations poured in, organizers and case managers had to get creative to keep community members and themselves safe.

“We’ve had to limit the number of people coming in this room, because normally we have a lot more people in the room dropping off gifts and coming in but we’ve had to limit that this year because of covid,” Sharp said.

“We’ve had to be very calculated in how we’ve been able to procure the gifts,” Collins said.

Collins and Sharp agree while much has changed there will be a lot of smiling faces this holiday season.

The Wichita County Child Welfare Board spearheads this event and secure gifts for children in Child Protective Services and 2Ingage.

If you’d like to give back to 2Ingage, follow this link.