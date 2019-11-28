Community Driven Thanksgiving Dinner brings Bowie community together

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — For the 22nd year, the First United Methodist Church in Bowie held its “Community Driven Thanksgiving.”

Thursday alone, the Methodist Church delivered 100 meals to homebound residents and more than 300 people dined in or grabbed a plate to go.

The chair of the annual dinner, who has been volunteering for 15 years says one of the reasons this began was the church members’ desire to help those in need.

Judy Broker, Chair of Thanksgiving dinner, said, “It has just grown to people who don’t have family coming in, or they can’t travel, or they just don’t want to cook. It’s just become a big huge community dinner and it’s a way that we can continue to show our love for people and Christ’s love for people through serving the community.”

To make sure this was a success, Bowie VFW Post 8789 donated all the meats needed for the dinner and church members donated the desserts and sides.