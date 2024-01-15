WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On this Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we all are taking time to remember the Civil Rights Giant and man who paved the way.

“It’s a day on, not a day off,” East Project Network CEO Rick McGee said. “And, to me, it’s about the dream, reliving the dream, bringing the community back together.”

The East Project Network took the time to recognize difference-makers in our community who carried King’s torch at the Grand Marshals ceremony on January 15.

“On behalf of both Dorothy Roberts Burns and Diann Taylor, they really have paved the way in our community,” McGee said. “Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he’s old, he will not depart from it. I think that has been their legacy to do that within the community.”

Announcing both Diann Taylor and Dorothy Roberts Burns as the Grand Marshals, the leaders for the upcoming MLK Parade.

“It’s just an honor, and I’m so appreciative that they chose me to recognize as the Grand Marshal,” Taylor said. “Never in a million years would I have thought that would’ve happened to me.”

Taylor said her faith and family were the key to her more than 40 years of service.

Similarly, the Burns family shared similar sentiments about their mother, who, for more than 30 years, worked endlessly with the MLK Prayer Breakfast, pouring thousands into scholarships to help minorities go to school.

“My mom, she never would stand out in front,” Mary Ann Merriex, Burn’s daughter, said. “She’d do the work, but she’d always be in the background.”

Burns, who is currently battling a severe sickness, had her family accept the honor in her stead.

“They were my leaders growing up,” East Project Network’s Sandra Gross said about the honorees. “I worked here at the Martin Luther King Center with Dorothy, so I knew her moments of struggle.”

Coming together to let the Grand Marshals know their years of work haven’t gone unnoticed.

“I’m just real proud of her,” Merriex said. “I wish she could be here.”

As the day comes to a close, reflect on the ways you can make a difference for this “day on;” a great way to start is by supporting the MLK Parade on January 20.

“Be the best that you can be and try to be a productive member in society,” Taylor said.

The parade will take place at noon, beginning at the intersection of Third and Ohio Street, and will proceed through downtown Wichita Falls.