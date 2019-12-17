Community gather to honor Justice of the Peace Janice Sons as she retires after more than 30 years

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends, family, past and present colleagues came together to honor Justice of the Peace Janice Sons for her more than 30 years of service as she is set to retire from precinct one, place one.

For more than 30 years, Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1 Janice Sons has called the Justice of the Peace court inside the Wichita County Courthouse, home.

“Judge Stewart had just died in office, Senator Farabee had just gone to Austin and his life had just lost the race to be the state senator,” Sons said. “So, here I was kind of in what was I going to do and on July 5, 1988, the commissioners appointed me to be Justice of the Peace of Wichita County and it’s been an honor.”

During her career, Sons has married more than 20,000 couples. One of those couples was Connie and Kelly Borgman who were married by Sons 12 years ago. As Connie and many others gathered and shared stories about Sons’ illustrious career at the Wichita Falls Brewery for her retirement celebration, Connie remembered something that stood out about that special day.

“We wanted to play a CD and she didn’t have a CD player so she put it in her computer and she played the songs that we wanted,” Borgman said. “She’s truly an amazing woman, she really is.”

Now, marrying numerous couples a day and her other judicial duties are coming to an end.

“I had always decided that when I turn 70 I was going to retire,” Sons said. “So, I turned 70 in August, I had 31 years at that time so that’s just when I decided, I had always kind of planned on that.”

When asked what she will miss the most, her answer was simple.

“I have had the privilege of working with some wonderful people in my career, wonderful people,” Sons said. “So many law enforcement officers, people that have worked in the community. I would have never had that opportunity to meet them.”

As to what’s next, Sons said she has some great trips planned but first, she jokes, she has a lot of house cleaning to do.