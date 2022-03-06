BYERS (KFDX/KJTL) — Usually, they’re busy putting out fires and responding to emergencies but fundraisers like the Byers Volunteer Fire Department Chili Feed gives them a chance to get involved around town in a different way.

“Kind of interact with your community in a manner when it’s not an emergency so you get to visit and that’s real nice too. Being able to show the lighter side of the community and show the social side of it and not worry about fighting fire and all of that,” Byers VFD Firefighter Steven Miles said.

Visiting with community members like John Reineck.

“Byers is a tight-knit community. People know each other, they know their neighbors, we know these people, we see them at area restaurants, grocery shopping, we know who they are,” Reineck said.

Plus, the weather making it a perfect day for chili and supporting BVFD.

“So this is just one way that not only we, as a community and a family, get together and see each other. We can talk to each other and have something we support, so it’s really an easy thing for me, especially since I’ll I do is walking across the yard, from across the street,” Reineck said.

The more that come through that door to support, the more they can continue protecting those in Byers and beyond as they serve mutual aid in Wichita, Clay and Montague Counties, and even up in Oklahoma.

“All the proceeds go to keeping these trucks on the line so we can get out there and fight fire, and of course with our dry conditions right now, our potential is getting higher and higher, and look at the gas prices and everything else going up. It costs a lot more for us to get out on the road and protect the community and keep everybody safe,” Miles said.

This support is well-earned with these types of volunteer crews needing all the help they can get.

“They come in from the community, they work hard in their day jobs and then they come here if there’s a fire. They’re the ones out in the fields when they are on fire trying to save property and save lives. So if you live in a community that has a volunteer fire department, knock on their door, see what they’re up to and how you can help,” Reineck said.

With plenty in the area, Miles hopes to see people continue supporting.

“If they’ve got a fundraiser, go get you a bowl of chili, or plate of barbeque or plate of fried fish, or just stop by and drop off a case of water or case of Gatorade or if you see them at the station, stop by and say thank you,” Miles said.

To continue supporting Byers VFD, be on the lookout for their BBQ feed on April 30! Click here for more information on that.