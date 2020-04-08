Community Health Care Center receives $1.2 million COVID-19 relief fund

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As federal grants continue to roll out to facilities to aid in COVID-19 relief, those at the Community Healthcare Center will receive a $1.2 million boost to help fight the spread and exposure of the coronavirus.

US Sen. John Cornyn announced the information in a press released about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” Cornyn stated in the press release. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in Wichita Falls a high priority.”

Congress approved the relief funding in March, and the funds come through the Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, the Community Healthcare Center will receive $1,241,735.