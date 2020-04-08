Breaking News
Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air

Community Health Care Center receives $1.2 million COVID-19 relief fund

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
community-healthcare-center-story_1460150484870.jpg

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As federal grants continue to roll out to facilities to aid in COVID-19 relief, those at the Community Healthcare Center will receive a $1.2 million boost to help fight the spread and exposure of the coronavirus.

US Sen. John Cornyn announced the information in a press released about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“While medical professionals in Texans are doing everything they can to combat this outbreak, the federal government should make sure they have every resource at their disposal,” Cornyn stated in the press release. “I applaud local leaders for their efforts to secure these grants, and I’m grateful to the Trump Administration for continuing to make health centers in Wichita Falls a high priority.”

Congress approved the relief funding in March, and the funds come through the Department of Health and Human Services.

In all, the Community Healthcare Center will receive $1,241,735.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News