WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local healthcare provider is offering middle and high school students from all school districts, private schools, and youth sports leagues the opportunity to receive their required sports physical for the 2023-2024 school year at no cost to them.

The Community Healthcare Center, located at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Wichita Falls, is hosting a Free Sports Physical Clinic on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

This clinic will provide the physicals required for students to participate in UIL sports and extracurricular activities, as well as youth sports leagues, at no cost to the student or their family.

The event is open to all middle and high school athletes and extracurricular students from all school districts, private schools, and youth sports leagues in the area. Students do not have to be a patient of the Community Healthcare Center to participate in the clinic.

All sports physical forms required by the school district or the youth sports league must be completed and signed by the parent or guardian of the student prior to the event. Attendees can find that form on WFISD’s website or on UIL’s website.

Students will be required to bring their most current sports physical form from their school district with them. No sports physical will be done without the completed and signed paperwork from the parent and/or guardian of the student.

Due to vision screenings being required for sports physicals, all students that require prescription eyewear must bring their contacts or glasses to the clinic.

For more information on the Free Sports Physical Clinic, call (940) 766-6306.