Community Healthcare Center hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community Healthcare Center will be hosting two Moderna COVID-19 vaccine clinics. Both clinics can be for the first or second dose.

The first clinic will be held on Thursday, May 6, in the parking lot of Home Zone Furniture at 3921 Fairway Blvd. from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Those who received the vaccine at this event will get a free waffle from Chicka D’s Coffee or a Chick-fil-A gift card.

The second clinic will also be Thursday in the parking lot of Jubilee Christian Center in Burkburnett at 403 S. Avenue D. The clinic will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and those that receive the vaccine at this event will get a Chick-fil-A gift card.

Those wanting to receive the vaccine are encouraged to schedule an appointment by calling 940-766-6306, however, walk-ins are welcome. Anyone 18 and older is eligible for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.