WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Community Healthcare Center will be hosting walk-in vaccine clinics.

Anyone wanting to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine can walk in at Community Healthcare Center on Wednesday, May 5, and Thursday, May 6, from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

This is a first-come-first-serve basis. The Community Healthcare Center is located at 200 MLK Jr. Blvd.