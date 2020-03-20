Community Healthcare Center in desperate need of supplies, asks community for help

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As medical supplies dwindle during the COVID-19 outbreak, Community Healthcare Center officials are asking for help from the community.

In a press release, CHC Marketing and Outreach Director David Preston stated they are in urgent need for supplies to continue to serve the community.

The supplies they are asking for include:

N95 masks

N99 masks

N100 masks

R95 masks

P95 masks

P99 masks

P100 masks

earloop masks

goggles

gowns

hand-sanitizer

additional personal protective equipment

Preston said their supply is nearly exhausted, so they are asking community members for their help.

Preston said seamstresses can help by making masks for the Community Healthcare Center officials. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has posted specifications for said mask manufacturing online.

As stores have flooded with demand, Preston said CHC officials are asking for additional supplies for their patients who have difficulty getting out to shop.

High need items include toilet paper, hand soap, bars of soap and other toiletry items.

If you have extra of either,

To donate supplies or services, Preston encourages people to call 940-397-2602 or drop off extra supplies at the Community Healthcare Center. They will limit each patient to one roll and one bar, respectively.