Community Healthcare Center makes temporary changes to patient acceptance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Community Healthcare Center announced Tuesday changes to its patient acceptance policies.

The CHC will continue providing healthcare services to existing patients, however, they will only be accepting new patients within vulnerable populations, including the following:

Patients age 20 and younger

Patients age 65 and older

Pregnant women

Officials said individuals who are not current patients at the CHC, are between ages 21 and 64, and are not pregnant will need to seek primary care services elsewhere.

CHC officials said the temporary measure is due to the increase in patient volume and decrease in staffing and other resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the CHC, like other healthcare organizations, has experienced a drastic increase in COVID-19 symptomatic visits from existing patients and community members.

CHC officials said all current patients are welcomed to continue receiving whatever primary care services we offer from us whenever they need it, and regardless of their COVID-19 vaccine status.

Any new patients that we can accept (ages 20 and under, 65 and older, or that are pregnant), will continue to be welcomed too, also regardless of their COVID-19 vaccine status.