Community Healthcare Center offering more options

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Community Healthcare Center has also developed new options for patients.

Now, they’ll come up through the drive thru and will answer some quick questions before being pointed in the right direction based on their needs.

But what Allen Patterson, CEO of the CHC, is most excited about is finally being able to offer telemedince. Patterson thanked Governor Abbott for signing off on this so they could get it off the ground level quick.

“We have done a zero to 100 miles an hour on telemedicine, we’re offering that, you just call our regular number and they’ll connect you with one of our providers,” Patterson said. “They’ll do a screening process and if they can care for you over the phone they will.”

Previously, they weren’t able to utilize telemedicine due to issues with medicare.

Patterson says limiting the traffic inside of the building will keep everyone safer. Especially employees who come in contact with so many different people.

He also added since their plea for medical supplies over the weekend, they are getting about 100-150 handmade masks per day.

