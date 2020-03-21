Community Healthcare Center pleas to Texomans to donate essential supplies during COVID-19 concern

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Community Healthcare Center is making a plea to the public for help as they desperately need more medical supplies.

As COVID-19 surges on places are running out of the things they need most to assist Texomans.

They are getting incredibly low on masks, gloves and other essential supplies while around patients.

Community Healthcare Center CEO Allen Patterson said in his 36 years as a healthcare administrator he hasn’t seen a need like this.

Although these uncertain times are fearful for some, Patterson said the community has to help each other now more than ever.

“We’re at incredibly low inventories on all of this, so we are needing help, and we are asking for it, in as much passion and deliberateness as we possibly can,” Patterson said.

Patterson said he’s never been more concerned for his employees and patients that could be without the right equipment during the COVID-19 outbreak.

If folks don’t have enough supplies but still want to help out, the Healthcare Center also accepts donations that will go towards supplies.