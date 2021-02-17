Community Healthcare Center postpones second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Community Healthcare Center announced Wednesday they will be postponing their clinic to administer the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic, originally scheduled for Friday, February 19 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 23, at the J. S. Bridwell Agricultural Center at 111 North Burnett Street in Wichita Falls.

This clinic is a follow-up vaccine clinic for patients who received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on January 29.

Those originally scheduled for the clinic on Friday, February 19 will arrive at the same appointment times they had when they received the first dose of the vaccine in January.

