Community Healthcare Center receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Community Healthcare Center is one of the 1,100 providers in the state to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

So far 17 facilities have been listed and the Community Healthcare Center has already received its first 100 doses.

They began administering them to frontline workers last Wednesday.

CEO Allen Patterson, who has received the vaccine himself said he is ready to put this virus in our rearview mirrors.

“I’m excited about getting the second dose, which for me will be on January 20, four weeks from the original dose so I think it’s a great thing and I hope our community responds as I think this community is a great community and it will respond accordingly,” Patterson said.

Patterson said since they have about 281 employees, they hope to get another allocation, if things go accordingly, they should get here this week.

20 of the 281 workers received vaccinations.

The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District has also received their 500 doses and will begin administering them soon.

For a full list of all locations expecting the vaccine, follow this link.