WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Community Healthcare Center is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, August 12 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The blood drive will take place at the Community Healthcare Center located at 200 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

If you have any questions about this event, call Community Healthcare Center

at (940)766-6306