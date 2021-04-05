Community Healthcare Center to host drive-thru vaccine clinic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Community Healthcare Center will be administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine during a drive-thru clinic Tuesday.

The vaccine clinic will be held at the JS Bridwell Ag Center on Burnett Street.

The Community Healthcare Center is scheduling appointments until 6 o’clock p.m and will also accept walk-ins during the clinic from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

To schedule an apoointment call 940-7660-6306.

Attendees should download and print the vaccine paperwork found on the Community Health Care Center website under the appointment’s tab and bring that paperwork and your insurance card with them.